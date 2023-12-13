Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VYM stock opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

