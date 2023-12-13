Headinvest LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 316,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

