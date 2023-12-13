AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Decreased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 7.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $156,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,661.25 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,593.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,523.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

