CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,300 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of GE stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

