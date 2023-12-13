Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,630 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

