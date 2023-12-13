Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

