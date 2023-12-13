Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Tnf LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

