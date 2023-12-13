Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

