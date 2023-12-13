Dean Capital Management Reduces Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,698,000 after buying an additional 18,631,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

