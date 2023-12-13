New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,420 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Avantor worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,202,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Avantor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.