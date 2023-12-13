Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

