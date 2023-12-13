Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 9,429 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

