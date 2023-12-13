Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. 66,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

