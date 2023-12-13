Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Lennar makes up approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.72.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.34. 715,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

