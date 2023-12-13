Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $26.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,590.39. 81,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,382.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,301.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

