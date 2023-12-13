iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,926. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

