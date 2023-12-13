US Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.