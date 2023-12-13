JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,661.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 259,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 245,162 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

