Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

