Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 2.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $35,754,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $28,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.57.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

