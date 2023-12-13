Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.