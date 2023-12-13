Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 20,194 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 109,601 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,530,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 304,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.