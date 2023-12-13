Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 65,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

