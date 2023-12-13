Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 9.80% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $53.22.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

