Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.4% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.