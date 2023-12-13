The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.57. 1,459,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,803. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $250.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

