DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 288 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,780,934. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of K stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. 505,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,288. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

