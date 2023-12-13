DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 238,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

