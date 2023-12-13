Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,485. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

