Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSY opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.80.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

