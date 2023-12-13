Comerica Bank Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,720,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Newmont as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

