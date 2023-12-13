Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 233,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,910,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

