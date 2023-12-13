466,764 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,870,000. McDonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64. The company has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

