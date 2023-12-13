Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

