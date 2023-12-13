Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,597,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.