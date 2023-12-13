Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $261.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.49 and its 200 day moving average is $257.65.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

