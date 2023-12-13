VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

