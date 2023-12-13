California State Teachers Retirement System Has $187.74 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Prologis worth $187,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Prologis by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Prologis by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

