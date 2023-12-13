VitalStone Financial LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 163.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

