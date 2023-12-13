SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is VitalStone Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13,363.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.