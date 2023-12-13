Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 82 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.45. 285,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average is $205.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.46.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

