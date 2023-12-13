Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 715,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 66,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $510,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $280,990,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. 515,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

