Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $113.88. 595,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,026. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.