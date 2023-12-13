Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $170.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

