Lavaca Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,823. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

