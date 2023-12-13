Lavaca Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,000. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,349 shares of company stock valued at $72,837,413. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,008.21. 31,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $909.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $878.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $599.42 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

