Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.69. 159,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.79.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.