Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.08.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $506.92. The company had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $514.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.84 and its 200-day moving average is $443.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

