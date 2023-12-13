BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $756.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $676.06 and a 200 day moving average of $687.25. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

