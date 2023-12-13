Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,550 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy comprises about 1.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,907. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

